Hawaii 67, UC Riverside 63

Hepa 1-5 0-0 2, da Silva 7-9 4-9 18, Avea 3-7 2-2 8, Coleman 4-10 0-0 10, McClanahan 5-11 9-10 19, Riley 3-8 1-2 8, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Seck 0-0 0-0 0, Nedd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 16-23 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run