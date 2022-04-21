Hataoka, Pedersen share early lead in LPGA Tour's LA Open April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 5:42 p.m.
1 of7 Sei Young Kim tees off at the 14th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Nasa Hataoka of Japan tees off at the 11th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Inbee Park of Korea walks away from the 13th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Nasa Hataoka of Japan putts at the 10th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Sei Young Kim tees off at the 17th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Brooke M. Henderson tees off at the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Sei Young Kim hits her second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen shared the lead at 4-under 67 halfway through the first round Thursday in the LPGA Tour's DIO Implant LA Open.
Hataoka closed with a birdie on the par-3 18th at breezy Wilshire Country Club. The 23-year-old Japanese player had seven birdies and three bogeys. She has five LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last season.
