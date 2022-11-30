Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38

Ajogbor 3-7 0-0 6, Ledlum 7-17 3-4 18, Nelson 4-7 0-0 9, Sakota 4-9 2-3 13, Silverstein 1-5 1-2 3, Tretout 2-7 0-0 5, Hemmings 3-8 1-3 7, Okpara 1-4 2-3 4, Wojcik 0-3 0-0 0, Simon 1-2 0-0 3, Pigge 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 1-1 0-0 2, Filipowski 1-1 0-0 2, Rich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 9-15 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run