Hartley, Barr rally Campbell past Gardner-Webb 42-28

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Wiley Hartley passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns, Bryant Barr rushed for 97 yards and three scores and Campbell scored 21 straight points to rally past Gardner-Webb 42-28 in Big South Conference play on Saturday.

Narii Gaither's 22-yard TD run gave Gardner-Webb (2-4, 0-2) a 28-21 lead with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter. Barr pulled the Fighting Camels (3-2, 2-0) even with a 1-yard TD run, capping a 12-play, 59-yard drive with 60 seconds left in the period. The Campbell defense provided the spark for the go-ahead score. Josh McNeely recovered a Quayvon Skanes fumble on a punt return at the Bulldogs' 11-yard line and two plays later Barr scored on an 8-yard run — giving Campbell a 35-28 lead with 3:53 left to play. The Fighting Camels wrapped up the win with C.J. Freeman's 23-yard TD run after Gardner-Webb turned the ball over on downs at its own 23-yard line.