Hartford 98, Houghton 32

Preaster 1-12 0-0 2, Rolleman 3-9 2-2 9, Taufahema 3-7 4-4 10, Rosa 1-5 0-0 3, Rosario 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 2-4 1-1 5, Morse 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 0-4 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-3 0-0 3, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-50 7-7 32.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves