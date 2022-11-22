Skip to main content
Sports

Hartford 82, FDU-Florham 45

Johnson 4-10 0-0 12, Dabas 1-7 0-0 2, Woods 2-7 0-0 4, Zingaro 1-5 0-0 2, Nichols 3-9 0-0 9, Morrissey 0-4 0-0 0, S.Powell 2-4 0-0 6, Macaranas 3-6 0-0 9, Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Nwobu 0-1 0-0 0, Dougard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 1-2 45.

HARTFORD (3-3)

Kimbrough 3-6 0-0 6, Pavlidis 4-6 1-2 9, Dunne 4-11 2-3 11, Henderson 2-8 1-1 5, Hobbs 3-7 1-2 10, Jones 8-14 1-1 24, Webley 4-6 0-1 8, Nelson 1-2 0-0 3, Rice 1-1 0-0 3, Middleton 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-63 6-10 82.

Halftime_Hartford 35-20. 3-Point Goals_FDU-Florham 12-31 (Johnson 4-6, Macaranas 3-5, Nichols 3-7, S.Powell 2-4, Dougard 0-1, Woods 0-2, Dabas 0-3, Zingaro 0-3), Hartford 14-31 (Jones 7-11, Hobbs 3-5, Nelson 1-1, Rice 1-1, White 1-1, Dunne 1-7, Henderson 0-5). Rebounds_FDU-Florham 22 (Johnson, Dabas, Zingaro, Nichols 4), Hartford 45 (Pavlidis 11). Assists_FDU-Florham 12 (Zingaro 4), Hartford 19 (Dunne 7). Total Fouls_FDU-Florham 8, Hartford 9. A_100 (4,017).

