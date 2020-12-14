Harper carries No. 19 Rutgers past Maryland 74-60 in Big Ten DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 8:24 p.m.
Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi dunks on Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in College Park, Md.
Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) blocks a shot by Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in College Park, Md.
Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) blocks a shot by Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in College Park, Md.
Maryland forward Donta Scott drives to the basket against Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in College Park, Md.
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in College Park, Md.
Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) goes up for a shot against Rutgers guard Geo Baker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in College Park, Md.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and No. 19 Rutgers won its Big Ten opener for the first time in school history, grinding past Maryland 74-60 Monday night.
The Scarlet Knights (5-0, 1-0) broke open a tight game with a 10-0 run that made it 50-38 with 11:49 left. Myles Johnson started and ended the spree with dunks, and Harper contributed a 3-pointer.