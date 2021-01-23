Harmon's 22 points sends Oklahoma past No. 9 Kansas 75-68 MURRAY EVANS, Associated Press Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 3:03 p.m.
Oklahoma guards De'Vion Harmon (11) and Elijah Harkless (24) react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) takes a shot against Kansas guard Dajuan Harris (3) while Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) and Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) throws the ball away from Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) and guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives the ball against Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) and Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) fight for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 22 points and Oklahoma beat No. 9 Kansas 75-68 Saturday for its second victory this month over a top-10 opponent.
Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) has won three of its last four games against Kansas (10-5, 4-4) in Norman and is 8-1 at home this season at the Lloyd Noble Center. Included in that record is a win over then-No. 9 West Virginia on Jan. 2.