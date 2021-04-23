Happ loses no-hitter in 8th for Twins in 2-0 win vs Pirates DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer April 23, 2021 Updated: April 23, 2021 10:41 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota left-hander J.A. Happ lost his bid for a no-hitter when Jacob Stallings doubled with one out in the eighth inning, and the Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Friday night.
Happ, in his first season with the Twins, was immediately removed by manager Rocco Baldelli with a two-run lead and replaced by Tyler Duffey.