MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American boxer Devin Haney retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class after his unanimous points decision over Australian George Kambosos on Sunday.

The 23-year-old American won three of the first four rounds and was well ahead at the halfway point of the 12-round bout to become undisputed champion in the lightweight division.