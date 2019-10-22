Guy Favreau captures two firsts at Tuesday Bowling League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling was held at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Oct. 15.

In first place is Team 13 (Bob Frazer, Bob Wolfe, Mark Ryan, Angelo Cordone with 118 points for a seven-point lead over Team 12 (Ed Monroe, Dave Martini, Ivo Pozezanac, George Chiodo).

The high scratch single game was rolled by Henry Giller with 227.

Robert Winston rolled the high three-game series of 605.

Guy Favreau had the high single game with handicap of 272 and a series with handicap of 753.

Peter Hristov and Robert Winston are the High Individual Match Point leaders with 26 points.