Gut-Behrami finally gets her Olympic gold with super-G win DANIELLA MATAR, AP Sports Writer Feb. 11, 2022
BEIJING (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami finally has her Olympic gold medal. And it came in the event that has caused the Swiss skier so much disappointment on one of sport’s biggest stages as she won the women’s super-G at the Beijing Games on Friday.
Two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin finished a distant ninth, 0.79 seconds behind Gut-Behrami. At least the American finished this time, after skiing out in both her previous races in Beijing.
