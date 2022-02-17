Gu breezes to gold in ski halfpipe, 3rd medal at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu captured Olympic gold in the women’s ski halfpipe final on a breezy and cold Friday morning to become the first action-sports athlete to pick up three medals at the same Winter Games.

With hands on her hips, Gu visualized her first two runs at the top of the Secret Garden halfpipe course. Then, she flawlessly executed her plan. She warmed up with a 93.25 on her first pass, before going even higher and bigger to post a 95.25 on her second. The contest was sealed by the time she dropped for her final run and she took a nice relaxed stroll through the halfpipe.