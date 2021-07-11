Group arrested on weapons charges amid All-Star Game events

DENVER (AP) — Four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a "report of a suspicious occurrence” at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, police say.

Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel a block from Coors Field on Friday night. Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence, Denver police say.