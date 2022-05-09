Grizzlies guard Ja Morant out with knee injury for Game 4 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer May 9, 2022 Updated: May 9, 2022 9:53 p.m.
1 of5 Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole, left, and Andrew Wiggins defends against Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference semifinal in San Francisco on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Scott Strazzante/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was out for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night against the Golden State Warriors with a right knee injury.
Coach Taylor Jenkins made the announcement during his pregame media session. Just more than an hour before game time, Morant posted on Twitter an emoji of a bear in support of the Grizzlies. Then he later added: “stand tall. stay solid. - God wouldn’t put something hard in your life if he thought you weren’t strong enough to get thru it.”
Written By
JANIE McCAULEY