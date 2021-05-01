Grichuk single in 10th, Springer 2 HRs as Jays beat Braves MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 11:42 p.m.
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Randal Grichuk lined an RBI single in the 10th inning, George Springer hit his first two homers with the Blue Jays, and Toronto rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Saturday night.
Grichuk won it with two outs and the bases loaded when he hit an 0-1 pitch from Nate Jones (0-2) into center field.