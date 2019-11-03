Greg Babash rolls series winners in bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday bowling on Oct. 29 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield saw Team 15 (Jim Curtin, Ray Boratko, Charlie Lee, Manny Cabral) with 148 points for a one-point lead over Team 13 (Bob Frazer, Bob Wolfe, Mark Ryan, Angelo Cordone).

The high scratch single game and a new season-high was rolled by Greg Babash with 286. He also had the high single game with handicap of 324.

Gerry Cordone rolled the high three-game series of 636.

Dave Martini rolled the series with handicap of 776, which is also a new season high.

Peter Hristov, Robert Winston and Angelo Cordone are the High Individual Match Point leaders with 32 points.

Team 14 (Paul Schuerlein, Carl Bluestein, Ernie Santo, Greg Babash) were on fire and hit new season-high for a Team Single game Scratch of 824, the Team Scratch Series of 2216 and the Team Handicap Single game with handicap of 1,004.