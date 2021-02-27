Green notches triple-double, Warriors avenge loss to Hornets JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 12:45 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green vowed to make up for losing his cool and costing Golden State a win at Charlotte last weekend.
He delivered with a triple-double of a career-high 19 assists, 12 rebounds and 11 points to help the Warriors to their first three-game winning streak of the season with a 130-121 victory against the Hornets on Friday night.