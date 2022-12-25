Mia_FG J.Sanders 46, 11:10. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Mostert 14 run; Tagovailoa 14 pass to Hill; Mostert 17 run. Miami 3, Green Bay 0.

GB_FG Crosby 36, 9:26. Drive: 5 plays, -9 yards, 1:44. Key Play: Nixon kick return to Miami 9. Green Bay 3, Miami 3.

Mia_Waddle 84 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 9:08. Drive: 2 plays, 84 yards, 00:18. Key Play: Mostert kick return to Miami 16. Miami 10, Green Bay 3.

GB_Lewis 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:10. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 4:58. Key Plays: J.Sanders onside-kick returned by Deguara for 0 yards; Rodgers 11 pass to Lazard; Rodgers 20 pass to Watson; Rodgers 12 run on 3rd-and-8; Rodgers 4 pass to Watson on 3rd-and-5. Green Bay 10, Miami 10.

Second Quarter

Mia_J.Wilson 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 10:52. Drive: 3 plays, 62 yards, 2:33. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 24 pass to Gesicki; Tagovailoa 52 pass to Hill. Miami 17, Green Bay 10.

Mia_FG J.Sanders 34, 4:18. Drive: 7 plays, 4 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 12 pass to Waddle; Tagovailoa 15 pass to Sherfield on 3rd-and-14; Tagovailoa 2 pass to Mostert on 3rd-and-18. Miami 20, Green Bay 10.

GB_FG Crosby 46, :02. Drive: 8 plays, 21 yards, 1:53. Key Plays: Rodgers 10 pass to Watson on 4th-and-1; Rodgers 2 pass to Doubs on 3rd-and-10. Miami 20, Green Bay 13.

Third Quarter

GB_Dillon 1 run (Crosby kick), 7:53. Drive: 12 plays, 78 yards, 7:07. Key Plays: Doubs kick return to Green Bay 22; Dillon 2 run on 3rd-and-3; Rodgers 2 run on 4th-and-1; Dillon 11 run; Rodgers 17 pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-9; Rodgers 31 pass to Lewis. Green Bay 20, Miami 20.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 28, 11:45. Drive: 6 plays, 4 yards, 2:14. Key Play: Alexander 23 interception return to Miami 14. Green Bay 23, Miami 20.

GB_FG Crosby 26, 2:02. Drive: 9 plays, 56 yards, 4:00. Key Plays: D.Campbell 14 interception return to Green Bay 36; Rodgers 22 pass to Doubs; Rodgers 13 pass to Tonyan; A.Jones 18 run; Dillon 2 run on 3rd-and-5. Green Bay 26, Miami 20.

A_66,328.

___

GB Mia FIRST DOWNS 17 15 Rushing 4 5 Passing 11 10 Penalty 2 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 2-14 2-7 FOURTH DOWN EFF 3-5 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 301 376 Total Plays 65 45 Avg Gain 4.6 8.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 79 82 Rushes 25 18 Avg per rush 3.16 4.556 NET YARDS PASSING 222 294 Sacked-Yds lost 2-16 2-16 Gross-Yds passing 238 310 Completed-Att. 24-38 16-25 Had Intercepted 1 3 Yards-Pass Play 5.55 10.889 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-2-0 5-2-0 PUNTS-Avg. 1-46.0 1-46.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 196 122 Punt Returns 1-2 0-0 Kickoff Returns 5-152 7-122 Interceptions 3-42 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-40 8-62 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:00 28:00

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 11-36, A.Jones 6-25, Rodgers 7-18, Leavitt 1-0. Miami, Mostert 8-45, J.Wilson 9-37, Tagovailoa 1-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 24-38-1-238. Miami, Tagovailoa 16-25-3-310.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Watson 6-49, Lazard 5-61, Doubs 3-36, Lewis 2-32, Dillon 2-12, A.Jones 2-9, Taylor 1-17, Tonyan 1-13, Cobb 1-5, Deguara 1-4. Miami, Waddle 5-143, Hill 4-103, Sherfield 2-25, Mostert 2-4, Gesicki 1-24, Smythe 1-8, J.Wilson 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Cobb 1-2. Miami, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Nixon 2-113, Doubs 2-39, Deguara 1-0. Miami, Mostert 6-114, Ingold 1-8.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Amos 9-2-0, Smith 5-0-1, Reed 4-2-1, Alexander 4-0-0, Douglas 3-0-0, Slaton 2-1-0, Campbell 1-2-0, Gaines 1-0-0, Savage 1-0-0, Hollins 0-3-0, Clark 0-1-0, Enagbare 0-1-0, R.Ford 0-1-0, Q.Walker 0-1-0, Wyatt 0-1-0. Miami, Holland 7-0-0, Rowe 6-0-1, Phillips 5-1-0, Kohou 5-0-0, Roberts 4-3-1, Wilkins 3-2-0, Howard 3-1-0, Baker 3-0-0, Davis 2-1-0, Sieler 2-1-0, Van Ginkel 2-0-0, Ingold 1-0-0, McKinley 1-0-0, Mostert 1-0-0, Shell 1-0-0, Chubb 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Alexander 1-23, Campbell 1-14, Douglas 1-5. Miami, Kohou 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, J.Sanders 48.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.