Gray pitches Reds past Marlins 6-3

Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray, right, pitches to Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched into the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Monday night.

Gray (10-6) walked five, but limited Miami to two runs and four hits. The right-hander improved to 4-0 in August, allowing three runs in five starts.

Galvis had three hits and Eugenio Suárez hit his 36th homer for the Reds, who snapped a three-game losing streak.