CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night.

Víctor Vázquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.