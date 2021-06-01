Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka's concerns HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer June 1, 2021 Updated: June 1, 2021 1:48 p.m.
1 of2 FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. Sakkari won 6-0, 6-4. Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday, May 31, 2021, and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and revealed she has “suffered long bouts of depression.” Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams, rear, in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, in this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo. Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday, May 31, 2021, and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and revealed she has “suffered long bouts of depression.” Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
The leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments reacted Tuesday to tennis star Naomi Osaka's stunning withdrawal from the French Open by promising to address players' concerns about mental health.
The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four tennis administrators who threatened the possibility of disqualification or suspension for Osaka on Sunday if she continued to skip news conferences.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH