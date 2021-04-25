Graham scores 24 as Hornets rout Celtics 125-104 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 3:53 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devonte Graham had 24 points and nine assists, P.J. Washington chipped in with 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Boston Celtics 125-104 on Sunday.
Terry Rozier had 21 points and 11 assists and Miles Bridges stayed hot with 20 points as the Hornets avenged a 30-point loss to the Celtics earlier this season and pulled within 1 1/2 games of Boston for the sixth spot in the East.