Gould, Choi place first at Tashua golf tournament

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament of Sept. 9 was played at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

The Low Net from the White Tees was won by Charles Gould with a 60.

Jim Menge finished second with a 63. George Gould was third with a 67. Mike McCarthy had a 68 for fourth place.

Ken Walsh had a 69 for fifth place. Robert Winston had a 69 for sixth place and Gary Montabana had a 69 for seventh place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had Jim Choi in first place with a net 60.

Second place went to Carmen Ragosa with a 65. Third place found Bob Wolfe with a 66 and finishing fourth with a 69 was Frank Bozio.

In fifth place was Bill Smith with a 69 and in sixth place was Bob Vagnini with a 70.