Gordon helps Magic beat Cavaliers 103-83, snap 2-game skid JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 9:40 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon broke out of a shooting slump with 6-of-9 sniping from 3-point range and scored a season-high 24 points, leading the Orlando Magic to a 103-83 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Orlando (5-2) snapped a two-game losing streak that had followed four straight victories to open the season. The Magic made a season-high 15 3-pointers, easily surpassing their previous season high of 11. Orlando entered the game 30th in the NBA in 3-point makes per game with nine.