Gordon, Augustin rally Rockets to 132-126 win over Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 32 points, D.J. Augustin added 22 and the Houston Rockets handed the Atlanta Hawks their fifth straight home loss, rallying from 19 points down for a 132-126 victory Monday night.

Houston won on the road for only the second time this season, overcoming a 41-point performance from Trae Young.

The Rockets trailed much of the game and were down 101-88 heading to the final quarter.

But Augustin hit a 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining that gave Houston its first lead, 121-119, since the opening quarter.

After Clint Capela missed a pair of free throws, Gordon scored on a drive to the basket. He tacked on a 3 pointer that made it 126-121.

Young connected on a 3 of his own with 23.9 seconds remaining, cutting the Houston lead to 126-124. But the Rockets, the worst free-throw shooting team in the league, knocked down four straight from the line in final 21.8 seconds to seal the victory.

Seven players scored in double figures for the Rockets, who have won eight of 10 since a 15-game losing streak.

The Hawks scored a season-high 69 points in the first half, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Rockets.

Young, who also had nine assists, was essentially a one-man team. He hit 14 of 22 shots, including five 3-pointers.

John Collins scored 14 points and no one else had more than 12. Capela did have 16 rebounds, but the Hawks were outrebounded 56-47.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Improved to 2-12 on the road. ... Gordon returned after missing the previous game at Memphis with a groin injury. ... Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh), Jalen Green (hamstring), Danuel House Jr. (ankle), and John Wall were inactive. ... The Rockets, who were shooting a league-low 69.9% from the foul line, made 21 of 27.

Hawks: G Bogdan Bogdanovic missed his sixth straight game with a sprained right ankle. While there is still no timetable for his return, he has stepped up his rehab to include individual on-court workouts, signaling that he's moving closer to rejoining the lineup. ... C Onyeka Okongwu is also moving closer to returning from shoulder surgery. He is on a rehab assignment with the G League’s College Park Skyhawks, where he had 10 points and 15 rebounds in his first game since last season’s Eastern Conference final. ... Atlanta dropped to 8-2 against teams with a losing record coming into the night, compared with a 5-12 mark vs. teams that were .500 or better.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Wrap up a three-game trip Wednesday night at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hawks: Travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Wednesday night.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports