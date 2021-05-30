Goodrow helps Lightning beat Hurricanes 2-1 in series opener AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer May 30, 2021 Updated: May 30, 2021 7:59 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, top right, falls over Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, bottom right, while Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) defends during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) chase the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, bottom, blocks Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) jumps while Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Bean defends with Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) deflects a shot on goal while Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) struggles with Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and Hurricanes defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (58) defends against Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday night to open their second-round playoff series.
Goodrow put the reigning Stanley Cup champions ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side. The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic's right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice near the post to break a 1-1 tie.