Gonzaga's pursuit of perfection ends in out-of-synch showing AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 12:06 a.m.
1 of5 Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) fights for a rebound with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) hugs Jalen Suggs (1) as Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) looks on at the end of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Baylor guard Jared Butler shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Gonzaga forward Drew Timme loses control of the ball ahead of Baylor guard Mark Vital, rear, during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi rests on the court after getting injured during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Suggs opened his first game after hitting one of the biggest shots in NCAA Tournament history with a missed 3-pointer and then an immediate offensive foul when he ran over a defender.
It was the first sign that Gonzaga's push for perfection built around often seamless execution was in trouble against Baylor.