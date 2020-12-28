Gonzaga, Big Ten continue to dominate Top 25; Wisconsin 6th DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 12:43 p.m.
1 of6 Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Gonzaga head coach Mark Few reacts after Gonzaga scored a basket against Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Minnesota guard Marcus Carr passes the ball around Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95 in overtime. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Wisconsin's Brad Davison, right, shoots against Michigan State's Joshua Langford (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Wisconsin won 85-76. Al Goldis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Northwestern head coach Chris Collins points as he talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Northwestern won 79-65. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) brings the ball up court against Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
It's hard to decide who has been more dominant in men's college basketball this season: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.
The Bulldogs remained the clear-cut No. 1 on Monday, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes in The Associated Press poll after their latest win over a Top 25 foe, while the Big Ten placed nine teams in the poll, with Wisconsin and Iowa in the top 10.