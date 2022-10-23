Golden State 130, Sacramento 125

Barnes 1-1 2-4 4, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Sabonis 6-10 7-8 19, Fox 11-20 3-3 26, Huerter 3-14 2-2 9, Holmes 6-8 3-4 15, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 6-14 0-0 16, Metu 1-3 2-2 4, Davis 3-6 1-2 7, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 7, Monk 6-15 0-0 16. Totals 47-100 20-25 125.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed