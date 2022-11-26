Golden State 129, Utah 118

Markkanen 9-17 1-1 24, Olynyk 9-13 0-0 21, Vanderbilt 5-8 3-4 13, Clarkson 9-18 3-4 21, Sexton 4-8 4-4 13, Kessler 3-3 2-2 8, Alexander-Walker 3-11 2-2 8, Beasley 4-14 0-0 10, Horton-Tucker 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 46-97 15-17 118.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves