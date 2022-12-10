Golden State 123, Boston 107

Tatum 6-21 4-7 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 4-5 4-5 13, Brown 13-23 2-2 31, Smart 4-12 3-4 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-7 4-6 6. Totals 38-87 19-26 107.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run