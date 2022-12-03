Golden State 119, Chicago 111

DeRozan 4-15 8-9 16, Jav.Green 5-7 3-6 13, Vucevic 9-17 3-4 23, Caruso 1-4 0-0 2, LaVine 8-18 2-3 21, Jones Jr. 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Drummond 0-2 0-2 0, Dosunmu 4-4 0-0 9, Dragic 6-11 0-0 14, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 16-24 111.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run