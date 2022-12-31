Golden State 118, Portland 112

Grant 8-16 2-2 19, Hart 4-7 3-7 12, Eubanks 4-6 0-1 8, Lillard 12-29 6-7 34, Simons 8-21 2-2 22, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Watford 2-4 3-4 8, Sharpe 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 42-91 16-23 112.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run