Golden State 109, Orlando 95
Birch 2-2 2-2 6, Gordon 4-10 2-4 11, Vucevic 6-19 0-0 13, Fournier 4-11 0-0 12, Fultz 10-14 3-4 23, Clark 2-3 0-0 5, Iwundu 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 4-14 0-1 10, Bamba 3-3 0-0 6, Carter-Williams 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 39-86 8-13 95.
Burks 4-15 3-3 11, Paschall 8-14 2-2 20, Cauley-Stein 5-5 0-0 10, Lee 4-8 1-1 9, Russell 9-21 4-4 26, Chriss 2-3 0-0 4, Spellman 3-7 0-0 8, Bowman 0-2 0-0 0, Poole 8-19 1-1 21. Totals 43-94 11-11 109.
|Orlando
|25
|27
|19
|24
|—
|95
|Golden State
|28
|25
|29
|27
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_Orlando 9-32 (Fournier 4-6, Ross 2-10, Clark 1-2, Gordon 1-4, Vucevic 1-6, Carter-Williams 0-2), Golden State 12-40 (Poole 4-10, Russell 4-12, Spellman 2-4, Paschall 2-5, Lee 0-3, Burks 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 46 (Vucevic 13), Golden State 44 (Paschall 9). Assists_Orlando 21 (Fournier, Fultz 4), Golden State 25 (Russell 12). Total Fouls_Orlando 12, Golden State 13. A_18,064 (18,064)