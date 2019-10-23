Golden Knights-Blackhawks Sums
|Vegas
|0 0 1 0—2
|Chicago
|1 0 0 0—1
|Vegas won shootout 2-1.
First Period_1, Chicago, Dach 1 (Maatta, Strome), 16:15. Penalties_McNabb, VGK, (hooking), 5:30; Caggiula, CHI, (interference), 8:44; Bischoff, VGK, (cross checking), 11:41.
Second Period_None. Penalties_McNabb, VGK, (kneeing), 9:48; Gustafsson, CHI, (tripping), 11:37; Engelland, VGK, (interference), 18:29; Toews, CHI, major (high sticking), 19:07.
Third Period_2, Vegas, Holden 2 (Stone, Stastny), 18:27. Penalties_None.
Overtime_None. Penalties_Toews, CHI, (tripping), 3:22.
Shootout_Vegas 2 (Pirri NG, Marchessault G, Theodore G), Chicago 1 (Toews G, Kane NG, DeBrincat NG).
Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-9-15-2_34. Chicago 12-12-8_32.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 5; Chicago 0 of 4.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 7-2-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Lehner 1-0-2 (34-33).
A_21,172 (19,717). T_2:39.
Referees_Brandon Blandina, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brandon Gawryletz.