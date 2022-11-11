Skip to main content
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH NOVEMBER 10

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 9 1.40
Linus Ullmark Boston 12 675 22 1.96
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 10 605 20 1.98
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 546 19 2.09
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 603 21 2.09
Adin Hill Vegas 5 304 11 2.17
Spencer Knight Florida 6 357 13 2.18
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 2.23
Craig Anderson Buffalo 4 239 9 2.26
Logan Thompson Vegas 10 596 23 2.32
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 9 464 18 2.33
Antti Raanta Carolina 5 305 12 2.36
Sam Montembeault Montreal 5 302 12 2.38
Martin Jones Seattle 11 588 24 2.45
Darcy Kuemper Washington 11 654 27 2.48
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 664 28 2.53
Ville Husso Detroit 9 544 23 2.54
Kevin Lankinen Nashville 5 277 12 2.60
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 6 344 15 2.62
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 9 542 24 2.66

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Linus Ullmark Boston 12 675 10 1 0
Logan Thompson Vegas 10 596 8 2 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 664 7 2 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 10 605 7 2 1
Martin Jones Seattle 11 588 7 3 1
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 9 542 7 1 1
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 12 699 6 4 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 603 6 4 0
Jack Campbell Edmonton 10 547 6 4 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 546 6 1 2
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 9 464 6 1 0
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 6 2 0
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 10 588 5 3 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 10 568 5 3 1
Ville Husso Detroit 9 544 5 2 2
Frederik Andersen Carolina 8 485 5 3 0
Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 5 1 0
Spencer Knight Florida 6 357 5 1 0
Adin Hill Vegas 5 304 5 0 0
Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 9 177 .952 5 1 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 546 19 304 .941 6 1 2
Linus Ullmark Boston 12 675 22 321 .939 10 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 10 605 20 301 .938 7 2 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 603 21 305 .936 6 4 0
Sam Montembeault Montreal 5 302 12 159 .930 3 1 1
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 6 344 15 193 .928 2 3 0
Craig Anderson Buffalo 4 239 9 115 .927 3 1 0
Spencer Knight Florida 6 357 13 161 .925 5 1 0
Adin Hill Vegas 5 304 11 136 .925 5 0 0
Logan Thompson Vegas 10 596 23 284 .925 8 2 0
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 9 542 24 290 .924 7 1 1
Antti Raanta Carolina 5 305 12 129 .921 3 1 1
Kevin Lankinen Nashville 5 277 12 140 .921 2 2 0
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 197 .921 6 2 0
Ville Husso Detroit 9 544 23 263 .920 5 2 2
Darcy Kuemper Washington 11 654 27 296 .916 4 6 1
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 10 588 30 321 .915 5 3 1
Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 5 286 14 147 .913 3 2 0

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 10 605 2 7 2 1
Logan Thompson Vegas 10 596 2 8 2 0
Ville Husso Detroit 9 544 2 5 2 2
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 12 699 1 6 4 1
Linus Ullmark Boston 12 675 1 10 1 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 664 1 7 2 2
Darcy Kuemper Washington 11 654 1 4 6 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 603 1 6 4 0
Martin Jones Seattle 11 588 1 7 3 1
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 10 588 1 5 3 1
James Reimer San Jose 9 541 1 2 5 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 505 1 4 5 0
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 9 464 1 6 1 0
Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 1 5 1 0
Spencer Knight Florida 6 357 1 5 1 0
