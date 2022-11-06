Skip to main content
Sports

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH NOVEMBER 5

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 9 1.40
Cam Talbot Ottawa 2 85 2 1.41
Ville Husso Detroit 7 419 13 1.86
Carter Hart Philadelphia 8 488 16 1.97
Logan Thompson Vegas 8 476 16 2.02
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 9 545 19 2.09
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 5 285 10 2.11
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 9 480 17 2.12
Linus Ullmark Boston 10 556 20 2.16
Adin Hill Vegas 5 304 11 2.17
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 7 353 13 2.21
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 2.23
Craig Anderson Buffalo 4 239 9 2.26
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 9 546 22 2.42
Antti Raanta Carolina 4 248 10 2.42
Darcy Kuemper Washington 10 595 24 2.42
Sam Montembeault Montreal 4 242 10 2.48
Spencer Knight Florida 5 237 10 2.53
Martin Jones Seattle 10 528 23 2.61
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 8 482 21 2.61

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Linus Ullmark Boston 10 556 8 1 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 9 546 6 1 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 9 545 6 2 1
Martin Jones Seattle 10 528 6 3 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 8 488 6 0 2
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 8 482 6 1 1
Logan Thompson Vegas 8 476 6 2 0
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 6 2 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 9 510 5 2 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 9 480 5 3 0
Frederik Andersen Carolina 7 428 5 2 0
Jack Campbell Edmonton 8 428 5 3 0
Ville Husso Detroit 7 419 5 1 1
Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 5 1 0
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 7 353 5 1 0
Adin Hill Vegas 5 304 5 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Washington 10 595 4 5 1
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 10 575 4 4 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 8 480 4 3 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 8 479 4 3 1
Eric Comrie Buffalo 8 478 4 4 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 8 443 4 2 1
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 7 366 4 2 0
More for you

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 9 177 .952 5 1 0
Cam Talbot Ottawa 2 85 2 39 .951 0 1 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 8 488 16 280 .946 6 0 2
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 5 285 10 167 .944 2 2 0
Ville Husso Detroit 7 419 13 207 .941 5 1 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 9 545 19 280 .936 6 2 1
Logan Thompson Vegas 8 476 16 225 .934 6 2 0
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 9 480 17 236 .933 5 3 0
Linus Ullmark Boston 10 556 20 263 .929 8 1 0
Sam Montembeault Montreal 4 242 10 128 .928 2 1 1
Craig Anderson Buffalo 4 239 9 115 .927 3 1 0
Adin Hill Vegas 5 304 11 136 .925 5 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 8 482 21 258 .925 6 1 1
Arvid Soderblom Chicago 4 216 10 122 .924 1 2 1
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 197 .921 6 2 0
Darcy Kuemper Washington 10 595 24 272 .919 4 5 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 9 546 22 241 .916 6 1 2
Thomas Greiss St. Louis 3 146 8 86 .915 0 2 0
Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 8 480 23 236 .911 4 3 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 9 545 2 6 2 1
Logan Thompson Vegas 8 476 2 6 2 0
Ville Husso Detroit 7 419 2 5 1 1
Darcy Kuemper Washington 10 595 1 4 5 1
Linus Ullmark Boston 10 556 1 8 1 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 9 546 1 6 1 2
James Reimer San Jose 9 541 1 2 5 2
Martin Jones Seattle 10 528 1 6 3 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 9 480 1 5 3 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 388 1 3 4 0
Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 1 5 1 0
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 7 353 1 5 1 0
Written By