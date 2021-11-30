THROUGH NOVEMBER 29 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Jack Campbell Toronto 18 1023 28 1.64 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 17 1028 30 1.75 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1101 34 1.85 Frederik Andersen Carolina 15 880 29 1.98 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 13 739 25 2.03 James Reimer San Jose 13 728 25 2.06 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 1034 37 2.15 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 16 918 34 2.22 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 11 666 25 2.25 Ilya Samsonov Washington 11 607 23 2.27 Antti Raanta Carolina 5 254 10 2.36 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 12 722 29 2.41 Jeremy Swayman Boston 10 595 24 2.42 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 742 30 2.43 Braden Holtby Dallas 10 540 22 2.44 Juuse Saros Nashville 17 985 41 2.50 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50 Vitek Vanecek Washington 12 660 28 2.55 Jonathan Bernier New Jersey 9 470 20 2.55 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 991 43 2.60 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Jack Campbell Toronto 18 1023 12 4 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 17 1019 12 5 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 16 918 11 3 2 Frederik Andersen Carolina 15 880 11 4 0 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 13 727 11 2 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1101 10 4 4 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 1034 10 4 3 John Gibson Anaheim 17 1033 9 6 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 17 1028 9 4 4 Robin Lehner Vegas 17 994 9 8 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 17 985 9 7 1 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 15 844 9 5 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 13 739 9 1 2 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 12 722 9 3 0 Ilya Samsonov Washington 11 607 9 0 1 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 18 1055 7 10 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 991 7 6 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 901 7 5 3 James Reimer San Jose 13 728 7 4 1 Philipp Grubauer Seattle 17 949 6 9 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 14 777 6 3 3 Jeremy Swayman Boston 10 595 6 4 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Jack Campbell Toronto 18 1023 28 488 .946 12 4 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 17 1028 30 455 .938 9 4 4 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1101 34 515 .938 10 4 4 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 13 739 25 363 .936 9 1 2 James Reimer San Jose 13 728 25 348 .933 7 4 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 16 918 34 470 .933 11 3 2 Frederik Andersen Carolina 15 880 29 400 .932 11 4 0 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 12 722 29 379 .929 9 3 0 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 11 666 25 322 .928 4 5 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 742 30 385 .928 5 6 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 1034 37 461 .926 10 4 3 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 440 20 235 .922 4 1 2 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0 Martin Jones Philadelphia 7 418 20 233 .921 3 3 1 Carter Hart Philadelphia 13 786 35 405 .920 5 5 3 Braden Holtby Dallas 10 540 22 253 .920 3 4 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 3 156 8 92 .920 2 0 0 Scott Wedgewood Arizona 11 610 27 302 .918 3 5 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 991 43 480 .918 7 6 4 Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 14 777 35 390 .918 6 3 3 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Jacob Markstrom Calgary 17 1028 5 9 4 4 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1101 3 10 4 4 Jack Campbell Toronto 18 1023 3 12 4 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 742 3 5 6 2 Ilya Samsonov Washington 11 607 3 9 0 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 1034 2 10 4 3 Jake Allen Montreal 17 954 2 5 10 1 Daniel Vladar Calgary 5 305 2 4 0 1 John Gibson Anaheim 17 1033 1 9 6 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 16 918 1 11 3 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 901 1 7 5 3 Frederik Andersen Carolina 15 880 1 11 4 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 13 786 1 5 5 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 14 784 1 5 9 0 James Reimer San Jose 13 728 1 7 4 1 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 12 722 1 9 3 0 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 14 707 1 2 9 1 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 11 666 1 4 5 2 Adin Hill San Jose 10 531 1 4 5 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 440 1 4 1 2 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 5 301 1 2 2 1 Ville Husso St. Louis 4 238 1 3 1 0 Joseph Woll Toronto 3 179 1 3 0 0