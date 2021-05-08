THROUGH MAY 7 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 11 610 18 1.77 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 22 1333 42 1.89 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 35 2076 70 2.02 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 38 2246 76 2.03 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 34 2026 70 2.07 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2403 84 2.10 Jack Campbell Toronto 20 1164 41 2.11 Tuukka Rask Boston 22 1274 46 2.17 Chris Driedger Florida 22 1301 47 2.17 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1190 44 2.22 Mike Smith Edmonton 30 1726 65 2.26 Jake Oettinger Dallas 28 1540 59 2.30 Robin Lehner Vegas 18 1096 42 2.30 Juuse Saros Nashville 35 1992 77 2.32 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 2.42 Anton Khudobin Dallas 31 1736 72 2.49 Jaroslav Halak Boston 19 1090 46 2.53 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 20 1132 48 2.54 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 27 1546 66 2.56 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 34 1887 81 2.58 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2403 31 8 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 38 2246 28 9 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 39 2185 25 9 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 34 2026 24 10 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 42 2423 22 16 3 Vitek Vanecek Washington 36 2055 20 10 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 35 1992 20 11 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 35 2076 19 11 4 Mike Smith Edmonton 30 1726 19 6 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 39 2264 18 19 2 Cam Talbot Minnesota 31 1838 18 7 5 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 30 1756 18 8 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 40 2327 16 14 8 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 36 2114 16 14 5 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 23 1354 16 7 0 Jack Campbell Toronto 20 1164 16 2 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 34 1887 15 14 3 Martin Jones San Jose 34 1868 15 13 4 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 22 1333 15 4 3 James Reimer Carolina 22 1331 15 5 2 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 11 610 18 253 .934 6 1 3 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 22 1333 42 577 .932 15 4 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 35 2076 70 923 .930 19 11 4 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2403 84 1088 .928 31 8 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 35 1992 77 974 .927 20 11 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 34 2026 70 879 .926 24 10 0 Mike Smith Edmonton 30 1726 65 802 .925 19 6 2 Jack Campbell Toronto 20 1164 41 498 .924 16 2 2 Chris Driedger Florida 22 1301 47 563 .923 13 6 3 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 194 .919 4 2 1 Tuukka Rask Boston 22 1274 46 524 .919 14 4 2 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 38 2246 76 862 .919 28 9 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 31 1838 79 880 .918 18 7 5 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 34 1887 81 897 .917 15 14 3 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 20 1117 49 542 .917 9 6 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1190 44 484 .917 12 6 2 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 28 1496 69 756 .916 8 12 5 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 32 1837 86 923 .915 9 16 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 42 2423 107 1146 .915 22 16 3 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 24 1306 65 692 .914 9 11 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 35 2076 7 19 11 4 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 38 2246 6 28 9 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2403 5 31 8 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 34 2026 5 24 10 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 42 2423 3 22 16 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 39 2264 3 18 19 2 John Gibson Anaheim 35 2030 3 9 19 7 Juuse Saros Nashville 35 1992 3 20 11 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 31 1736 3 12 10 7 Mike Smith Edmonton 30 1726 3 19 6 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 22 1333 3 15 4 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1190 3 12 6 2 Petr Mrazek Carolina 11 610 3 6 1 3