Gisin wins back-to-back Olympic combined, Shiffrin out again DANIELLA MATAR, AP Sports Writer Feb. 17, 2022
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, gestures after falling in the women's combine slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States crashes out during the women's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Michelle Gisin, of Switzerland, celebrates after finishing the women's combine slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
From left, Wendy Holdener, of Switzerland, Michelle Gisin, of Switzerland, and Federica Brignone, of Italy, celebrates after the women's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Federica Brignone of Italy passes a gate during the women's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Michelle Gisin, of Switzerland, embraces teammate Wendy Holdener, after finishing the women's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
BEIJING (AP) — Michelle Gisin's second straight Olympic title in the Alpine combined lifted Switzerland's ski team to new heights.
Gisin won Thursday's two-leg race on the Ice River course, completing her slalom run shortly after Mikaela Shiffrin again skied off course. That gave the Swiss team a record fifth Alpine gold medal at the Beijing Games.
