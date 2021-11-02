Giolito, Flaherty watch prep teammate Fried in WS Game 6 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer Nov. 2, 2021 Updated: Nov. 2, 2021 8:46 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty were on hand to watch Max Fried, their teammate at Harvard-Westlake High School in California, start Game 6 of the World Series for the Atlanta Braves against Houston.
The two pitchers watched along with Harvard-Westlake’s Matt LaCour, the baseball coach there from 2002-15 and now one of the school’s athletic directors.
