Giants no longer in control of their chances in the NFC East TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 6:25 p.m.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants had the NFC East lead and control of their playoff chances, and lost it with one bad game.
It's not a situation where the Giants (5-8) let it slip through their hands. New York was beaten badly by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The 26-7 margin was not indicative of the one-sidedness of the game.