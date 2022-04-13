Giants' Nakken 1st MLB female coach on field, SF tops Padres JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer April 13, 2022 Updated: April 13, 2022 2:15 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game, and the Giants pounded the San Diego Padres 13-2 on Tuesday night.
The 31-year-old Nakken took over at first base in the third inning after Antoan Richardson got ejected. When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken was greeted with a warm ovation from the crowd at Oracle Park. She also received a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.
JANIE McCAULEY