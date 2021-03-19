German Summaries

Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first): Germany Bundesliga Arminia Bielefeld 0, RB Leipzig 1 RB Leipzig: Marcel Sabitzer (46). Halftime: 0-0. Germany Bundesliga 2 SC Paderborn 2, Karlsruher SC 2 SC Paderborn: Dennis Srbeny (53), Chris Fuhrich (69). Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (2), Babacar Gueye (90). Halftime: 0-1. More for youSports'There's no excuse for that': NCAA blasted for disparity...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn: Time, TV and what you...By David Borges