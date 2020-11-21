Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Bayern 1, Bremen 1

Bayern: Kingsley Coman (62).

Bremen: Maximilian Eggestein (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Monchengladbach 1, Augsburg 1

Monchengladbach: Florian Neuhaus (5).

Augsburg: Daniel Caligiuri (88).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hoffenheim 3, Stuttgart 3

Hoffenheim: Christoph Baumgartner (16), Ryan Sessegnon (47), Andrej Kramaric (71).

Stuttgart: Nicolas Gonzalez (18), Silas Wamangituka (27), Marc Kempf (90).

Halftime: 1-2.

Schalke 0, Wolfsburg 2

Wolfsburg: Wout Weghorst (3), Xaver Schlager (24).

Halftime: 0-2.

Arminia Bielefeld 1, Leverkusen 2

Arminia Bielefeld: Lukas Hradecky (47).

Leverkusen: Leon Bailey (27), Aleksandar Dragovic (88).

Halftime: 0-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Fortuna Dusseldorf 1, Sandhausen 0

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Rouwen Hennings (59).

Halftime: 0-0.

SC Paderborn 2, St. Pauli 0

SC Paderborn: Dennis Srbeny (39), Chris Fuhrich (56).

Halftime: 1-0.

Holstein Kiel 2, Heidenheim 2

Holstein Kiel: Jonas Fohrenbach (45), Alexander Muhling (68).

Heidenheim: Christian Kuhlwetter (87, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Eintracht Braunschweig 1, Karlsruher SC 3

Eintracht Braunschweig: Nick Proschwitz (31).

Karlsruher SC: Robin Ziegele (14), Marvin Wanitzek (18), Kyoung-rok Choi (63).

Halftime: 1-2.