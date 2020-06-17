Recommended Video:

Wednesday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Eintracht 2, Schalke 1

Eintracht: Andre Silva (28), David Abraham (50).

Schalke: Weston McKennie (59).

Halftime: 1-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Stuttgart 5, Sandhausen 1

Stuttgart: Nicolas Gonzalez (12, 31), Gonzalo Castro (20), Tim Kister (28), Hamadi Al Ghaddioui (90).

Sandhausen: Enrique Pena Zauner (68).

Halftime: 4-0.

Hannover 4, St. Pauli 0

Hannover: Marvin Ducksch (6), Hendrik Weydandt (17), Genki Haraguchi (61), Cedric Teuchert (80).

Halftime: 2-0.

SSV Jahn Regensburg 2, Karlsruher SC 1

SSV Jahn Regensburg: Erik Wekesser (42), Sebastian Stolze (62).

Karlsruher SC: Babacar Gueye (77).

Halftime: 1-0.

Erzgebirge Aue 1, Bochum 2

Erzgebirge Aue: Njegos Kupusovic (90).

Bochum: Thomas Eisfeld (29), Anthony Losilla (42).

Halftime: 0-2.