Gerard Gallant confronts win-now challenge as Rangers coach STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 12:19 p.m.
Gerard Gallant is taking over a young team with potential as coach of the New York Rangers, just like his three previous stops.
Unlike Columbus, Florida and expansion Vegas, Gallant will be expected to win quickly, if not right away. The 57-year-old is embracing those high expectations in a big market, even if he insists he will handle this situation the same as his previous jobs.