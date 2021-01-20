Georgia stuns Kentucky 63-62 with Horne's go-ahead layup Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 9:52 p.m.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Andrew Garcia scored 16 points, P.J. Horne a made a go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left, and Georgia snapped a 14-game losing streak against Kentucky with a 63-62 victory on Wednesday night.
After a timeout with 3.6 seconds left, Horne got past his defender for an inbounds pass in the lane, bobbled it and curled in a layup. A heave by Keion Brooks Jr. did not hit the rim as time expired.