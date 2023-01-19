Georgia Tech 69, Syracuse 57

Lewis 4-9 3-4 11, Wood 3-5 1-2 7, Fair 7-16 2-2 17, Hyman 7-22 1-3 15, Woolley 1-3 0-0 2, Strong 0-2 0-0 0, McEvans 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 1-9 2-4 5, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-67 9-15 57
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run